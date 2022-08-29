Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, who are reportedly in Mathura to shoot for 'Dream Girl 2', celebrated team India's win late on Sunday night against the arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup, now underway in the UAE.

Both the stars celebrated the victory by imitating a locker room video of Team India where the Men in Blue danced to the superhit song 'Kala Chashma'. The actors hopped on to the 'Kala Chashma' bandwagon as they recreated Team India's celebration after a successful Zimbabwe tour.

The two stars recreated some of the steps from the viral video. While Ayushmann posed as the batsman, Ananya was seen behind him as a wicket-keeper. The two danced and celebrated with their friends and team members.

Sharing the clip, Ananya Panday said: "Jeet gaya India" tagging Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ananya and Ayushmann are shooting for the upcoming movie 'Dream Girl 2'. The first part, 'Dream Girl', was released in 2019 and starred Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha.

Many B-town celebs celebrated India's victory and praised cricketer Hardik Pandya for taking three wickets.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star Kartik Aaryan, who earlier shared his preparations for the big game before the match through a social media picture with his pet dog, later shared a match clip on his Instagram with a caption: "I keep praying that India wins All day All night long."

After the victory, the actor posted a picture of Hardik doing the famous hand gesture from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and he wrote: "What a knock @hardikpandya."

Other Bollywood celebs such as Aftab Shivadasani, Juhi Chawla and Kartik's 'Dhamaka' co-actor Mrunal Thakur also posted their congratulatory messages following Team India's win on Instagram.