There’s definitely a ‘Drishyam 3’: Antony Perumbavoor ends speculations

Ever since the sequel to Jeethu Joseph's crime thriller 'Drishyam' released, there have been speculations about a third part. Though the director himself has hinted about yet another sequel, we have not had an official confirmation from the makers, till now.

Now, producer Antony Perumbavoor who bankrolled both the films starring Mohanlal and actor Meena -Dhrishyam 1 and 2, has confirmed there will be a third part to the film.

He made the announcement during the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022 show, jointly organised by Mazhavil Manorama and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), which was telecast on August 27 and 28.

According to Antony, discussions regarding the theme is complete and the film is in its pre-production stages.

"Yes, there will definitely be a part three fr Dhrishyam," Antony told the audience.

Drishyam had revolved around a family who fall into trouble after the son of an ex-DGP goes missing. The climax of the film was hailed by audiences and critics alike, which led to the making of the second film.