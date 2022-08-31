'Cobra' makers to reduce length of Vikram-starrer?

The much-awaited film 'Cobra' starring Vikram released in theatres worldwide on August 31. The movie is considered to be Vikram's most ambitious film till date and has the veteran actor playing 20 different avatars.

Vikram plays a mathematics genius in the film, which revolves around a series of assassinations of leaders across the globe. Though many have praised the actor's performance, the movie has been receiving mixed reviews, with many stating that the film is convoluted since it has several sub-plots. Majority of the people have complained that the movie is too lengthy and could have been better if the film director R Ajay Gnanamuthu had trimmed it a little.

Some netizens said the film lacks emotional depth and the chemistry between Srinidhi Shetty who plays the heroine and Vikram failed to work onscreen.

Now, we hear that the makers have decided to shorten the length of the film. Though there were plans to cut down the duration, prior to the film's release, it seems the makers have taken a decision now based on people's feedback.

If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to trim the film by 30 minutes. There are possibilities that a few scenes in the second part will be cut. Also, a few love scenes in the film is expected to be axed.