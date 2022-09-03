It's official. Kunchacko Boban's 'Ottu' will hit theatres this Onam

‘Ottu’ starring Kunchacko Boban and Aravind Swamy will hit the screens on 8 September. Earlier, the movie helmed by Fellini TP was scheduled to be released on 2 September. The release was delayed as the Tamil version of the film had faced some technical snag.

Meanwhile, Chackochan’s fans are eagerly waiting the movie’s release, hoping that it would be another hit for the actor who is on a roll with the incredible success of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’.

In Tamil, the film will be released as ‘Randakam’. The film is bankrolled jointly by Tamil actor Arya and Shaji Natesan for the banners of The Show People and August Cinemas respectively. Interestingly, ‘Ottu’ will mark the return of Aravind Swamy to Malayalam after a gap of twenty five years. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff too essays a prominent role in the movie. Meanwhile, S Sajeev has penned the screenplay of ‘Ottu’, a thriller. Telugu actress Esha Rabba will be playing the female lead.

The songs are composed by AH Khashif. The camera is cranked by Vijay and the editing is by Appu Bhattathiri. The costumes are Stephy Xavier while Ronex Xavier has done the makeup. Sound designing is by Ranganath Ravi.