Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Palthu Janwar' director Sangeeth ties knot with 'Karikku' actress Sruthy Suresh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2022 04:06 PM IST Updated: September 11, 2022 05:10 PM IST
Sangeeth P Rajan, Sruthy Suresh
Palthu Janwar director Sangeeth P Rajan and actress Sruthy Suresh, who plays Stephy in the film, tied the knot at Thiruvalla Sree Vallabha temple. Photo: Instagram/Sruthy Suresh
Topic | Entertainment News

'Palthu Janwar', starring Basil Joseph hit theatres recently. The film, which revolves around a livestock inspector Prasoon transferred to a hilly village in Kannur, has been receiving a good response from the audience. Now, the film's director Sangeeth P Rajan and actress Sruthy Suresh, who plays Stephy in the film, tied the knot at Thiruvalla Sree Vallabha temple.

Basil Joseph posted a picture of the couple congratulating them on the occasion. Sruthy also posted pictures and videos from her marriage.

Sangeeth made his debut as a director in 'Palthu Janwar'. It is produced by Bhavana Studios, the production house helmed by Shyam Pushkaran, Fahadh Faasil, and Dileesh Pothen.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sruthy, one of the prominent actors of the web series Karikku, has also acted in films like Aparna Balamurali-starrer 'Sundari Gardens' and Aishwariya Lakshmi-starrer 'Archana 31 Not Out'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.