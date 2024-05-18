Emma Stone starrer ‘Kinds of Kindness’ gets 4.5 minute standing ovation at Cannes

The Emma Stone-starrer ‘Kinds of Kindness’, directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, made a significant impact at the Cannes Film Festival with its anthology of stories about sex cults, cannibalism, and general debauchery.

This absurdist anthology film follows Lanthimos's previous work, ‘Poor Things’, which earned Emma Stone an Academy Award for Best Actress, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ received a 4.5-minute standing ovation, with the director and his cast, including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn, leaving while the applause was still ongoing.

As per ‘Variety’, the film tells three distinctive stories, with cast members playing different roles in each. There were a few walkouts during the Cannes premiere, most of them coming after the film’s gorier, second chapter. Lanthimos abruptly left the screening and didn’t speak to audience members once the clapping stopped

The film, like many of Lanthimos’ avant-garde offerings, overflows with outre plot twists as well as some outrageous moments like Chau licking sweat off her followers as part of a cult ritual, a man who becomes convinced his wife is a pod person, some group sex, and of course, Stone’s epic breakdance moves and positively reckless driving.

There are also culinary delights that aren’t for the faint of stomach, as well as a sprinkle of mutilations and graphic violence that might upset the squeamish. Intermixed throughout is Lanthimos’ absurdist humour, much of which the Cannes crowd seemed to enjoy.

(With IANS inputs)