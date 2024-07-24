'Bridgerton' series: Focus on Benedict, not Francesca, in fourth season

Los Angeles: Here's some good news for 'Bridgerton' lovers. The fourth season of the popular streaming show ‘Bridgerton’ will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, a perpetual bachelor. Benedict, who is essayed by Luke Thompson, has taken a backseat in recent seasons but will now be the next Bridgerton sibling to find their soulmate, reports Variety.

The season will follow the events of Julia Quinn’s third ‘Bridgerton’ novel, ‘An Offer From a Gentleman’, which sees Benedict searching for a “lady in silver” he meets at a masquerade ball who turns out to be a low-born woman named Sophie Beckett. As per Variety, in the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 logline that accompanied the announcement, Netflix confirmed that Benedict’s love interest is still that woman.

It read: “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Francesca Bridgerton with her fiance in 'Bridgerton Seasone 3'. Photo: Imdb

When Variety spoke with new ‘Bridgerton’ showrunner Jess Brownell about the season 3 finale in June, she teased Benedict Bridgerton as the season 4 lead and broke down the decision to reveal his pansexuality during Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) season which is based on the fourth ‘Bridgerton’ book, ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’, and swapped places with Benedict’s story for the TV series.

“I knew that people out there had a feeling Benedict might be queer,” Brownell said. “And personally, it made sense to me. He’s not just open-minded, it’s that he seems like the type of person who wouldn’t be as concerned with gender, someone who might be more fluid and pansexual. He’s really attracted to someone’s spirit. And so it felt like we should make sense of those pieces that were in Seasons 1 and 2. That was what we were attempting to do with his storyline.”

Ever since the release of the final episodes of the third 'Bridgerton' season, people hoped the fourth season would explore Francesca Bridgerton's love life in depth.

(With IANS inputs)