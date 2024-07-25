Actor Dhanush, whose directorial venture 'Raayan' is all set to hit theatres on July 26, is drawing flak for trying to portray he was an outsider during the audio launch of his film recently. The actor in his speech said that people have been speaking ill against him ever since he purchased a house at Poes Garden in Chennai. “Should a person from the streets stay there?,” asked the actor-director.

He added that he had always dreamt about purchasing a house at Poes Garden (a posh residential area where industrialists and celebrities stay), ever since he learnt that veteran actor Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa lived there. “I was 16 when I was shown Rajinikanth and Jayalalithaa's house at Poes Garden. Since then, I had always dreamt about buying a house there. My house now is a gift to my 16-year-old self,” he said. He continued. "If I had known that buying a house at Poes Garden would create so much news, I would have bought a small apartment for myself. Should a person from the streets stay there?,” he asked.

Its funny when a Nepo Kid like #Dhanush is talking about starting from a scratch.. Like, damm your family has a cinema background and you access it easily with no talents at all during your first few movies.. And you talk about being in streets? Do you know what is streets? — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) July 24, 2024

The actor's statement about 'being from the street' has angered netizens with many calling out the actor for trying to claim he had it difficult when he started out. For the uninitiated, his father Kasthuri Raja is a well-known director. It's funny when a nepo kid like Dhanush talks about starting from scratch. Another person pointed out that he got married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya by the age of 20.