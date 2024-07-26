'Thangalaan' and 'Kanguva' gear up for mega release in Kerala

Sree Gokulam Movies helmed by Gokulam Gopalan will present the much-anticipated Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan' and 'Kanguva' starring Suriya in theatres across Kerala. The distribution rights of ‘Thangalaan’ directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel for the banner of Studio Green and ‘Kanguva’ directed by Siva has been acquired by Sree Gokulam Movies.

The official announcement about Sree Gokulam Movies acquiring the distribution rights of these movies was made at the producer's birthday celebrations. Krishnamoorthy, executive producer of Sree Gokulam Movies, expressed his delight on associating with Vikram again after 'Ponniyin Selvan' 1 and 2, while this is his first film involving Suriya.

‘Thangalaan’ features Vikram in a unique role while Parvathy Thiruvothu will play the female lead. Malavika Mohanan and Pasupathy too essay pivotal roles in the movie. ‘Thangalaan’ is slated to have a global release on August 15, while the movie will be distributed in Kerala by Sree Gokulam Movies. Hit maker G V Prakash Kumar, who is also a national award winner, has composed the music for ‘Thangalaan’. Kishore Kumar has cranked the camera while Selva R K is the film's editor. S S Murthy has envisioned the art design, while thrilling stunt sequences has been choreographed by Stunner Sam.

Siva’s ‘Kanguva’ starring Suriya in the lead role is a period action drama. The movie will release globally, in 38 languages, on October 10. The movie has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.

Most Tamil films, including 'Ponniyin Selvan', 'Jailer', 'Jawan' and 'Leo' too were also presented here by the distributing giants. Gokulam Movies is also bankrolling ‘Kathanar’ starring Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles and Dileep’s ‘Bha Bha Ba’. Dream Big Films is the distribution partner for these films.