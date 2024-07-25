After wax statue, Shah Rukh Khan now honoured with gold coin in his name

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has become the first Indian to be honoured with a customised gold coin in his name. A paparazzi shared the update on Instagram with a photo of the coin featuring SRK's likeness.

The Grevin Museum, which is a wax museum located on the Grands Boulevards on the right bank of the Seine river in the French capital, honoured the Bollywood megastar. SRK has been earlier immortalised in wax statues in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore and Australia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently busy with the upcoming film ‘King’ in which he will be sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana who made her debut with the streaming movie ‘The Archies’. SRK also made an exit from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don’ franchise, and passed the baton to Ranveer Singh for the titular role.

The actor made a grand come back in 2023 with consecutive blockbusters ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’. While in ‘Pathaan’ he played the role of the titular spy, he played a cop who doubles up as a vigilante in ‘Jawan’. ‘Jawan’ marked the Hindi debut of director Atlee and superstar Nayanthara. The film grossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.