'Thangalaan' actor Malavika Mohanan says she had to visit five doctors after shoot of film

Malavika Mohanan known for her work in various South Indian languages is all set to be seen in the upcoming Pa. Ranjith movie 'Thangalaan'. During the promotions of the film, the actor, who is the daughter of Mollywood cinematographer K U Mohanan said she had to visit five doctors after the Kolar schedule of the shoot.

“After a long hectic Kolar shoot schedule, I had to visit at least five doctors, including a dermatologist, and an eye doctor. Basically, I had to sit down for the makeup for four to five hours daily. This included my body makeup, tattoo, costume, wig etc. After all, you are exposed to so much makeup because I would be with makeup for 10 hours. I had rashes everywhere. Also, we were exposed to the sun a lot during the shoot. No umbrellas were used. Of course, we don't have the time to think about it then, but when you come back to the room, you start analysing yourself and see all the burn marks here and there,” she said.

The actor, in another interview, spoke about her experience working with Pa. Ranjith. “There was a scene with a buffalo. I was getting ready for the shoot and I saw this buffalo. Ranjith sir asked me if I liked it. When I answered in the affirmative, he asked me to go and sit on it. I thought he was joking but he asked me again. I told him that I never sat on a buffalo. Finally, I went and sat on it. He did not tell me about this scene in advance, so I was taken aback,” she said. 'Thagalaan' featuring Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, among others is all set for release on August 15.