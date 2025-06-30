Morayoor: Fissures and cracks appeared on the earth in Ayyadanmala in Morayoor following a severe downpour in the region. More than 100 people from 42 families living in the area have been shifted to safer zones. Panchayat authorities have appealed to the district collector to provide help and arrange all facilities for the relocated families. They also demanded to take necessary steps to permanently alleviate the dangerous situation.

The officials from soil conservation and geology departments, district disaster management authority, police, revenue and panchayat members inspected the area and found out that the area is prone to more landslides. More people may have to be shifted at least until the monsoons are over.

However, it is not practical to accommodate these people in relief camps or relatives’ homes for three months. Panchayat president Suneera Pottammel and vice president Jaleel Mondodan demanded in the appeal submitted to district collector V R Vinod that people may have to be moved to rented homes.

Most people in the area are daily labourers and belong to low-income groups. They urged the district collector to provide the house rent and essential supplies for the people if they were forced to move.

