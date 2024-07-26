Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

From 'Chutney Sambar' to 'Paradise': New OTT releases this week

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 26, 2024 05:01 PM IST
Posters of OTT releases. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Chutney Sambar (Tamil)
This Tamil series follows the journey of an orphaned street vendor whose life takes an unexpected turn when he moves into a mansion with his wealthy stepbrother. As he adapts to his new surroundings, he strives to win over the other family members. The series stars Yogi Babu, Chandran, and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles.
Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Paradise (Malayalam)
'Paradise' centres on a young Indian couple who travel to a crisis-stricken Sri Lanka to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. The film features Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles, with Mahendra Perera and Shyam Fernando delivering compelling performances that enhance the film's complex narrative.
Streaming on Manorama Max from July 26.

Bhaiyya Ji (Hindi)
This high-octane action thriller features veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as a retired criminal drawn back into the perilous underworld following a personal tragedy. The film delves into themes of betrayal, revenge, and intense drama as he assembles his loyal crew to confront a ruthless gangster.
Streaming on ZEE5 from July 26.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (Hindi)
Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the movie is about a married couple, both passionate about cricket, who begin training together after discovering the wife's innate talent for the sport. The husband, a former cricketer who never made it professionally, contrasts with his wife, a successful doctor.
Streaming on Netflix from July 26.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE