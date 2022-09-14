Sreenivasan is well, kept laughing as I shared Dhyan’s quips during interviews: Sminu Sijo

For those who are eagerly awaiting the comeback of Sreenivasan on screen, this could mean good news. At least that’s the reassurance actress Sminu Sijo gives you. According to the actress, Sreenivasan is on the road to recovery and is in fine health. Sminu had shared stills of her visit to the Sreenivasan household on social media.

“Let this happiness never fade. I am posting this photo for all those who are praying for Sreeniyettan’s recovery. Save for some minor ailments, he is in good health now. Today I went to his house. I was warmly welcomed with a hug by Vimalechi and Sreeniyettan also spoke a lot. We also shared some of the jokes cracked by Dhyan Sreenivasan in his interviews. It was heartwarming to see the loving parents finding a lot of joy in their children’s happiness.

I don’t know if some of the humour shared there was something Dhyan missed narrating in his interviews or maybe he had kept it for another day. But clearly, Sreeniyettan’s humour was intact as he recalled some of the funny anecdotes from Dhyan’s childhood and those occasional moments of maturity Dhyan displaced. I consider myself lucky to have been able to spend some quality time with the family. Sreeniyettan also spoke animatedly about his upcoming script. That sparkle in his eyes and his confidence is enough proof that he will be back,” Sminu wrote.

Changanassery-based Sminu Sijo is a former Kerala Junior handball champion. She played key roles in ‘Operation Java’, ‘Kettyolanante Malakha’ and ‘Prakashan Parakkatte’. ‘Heaven’ was her last release.