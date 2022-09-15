Drugs mafia paid money to include drug use scene in super-hit film, probe reveals

Kochi: In a shocking revelation related to the influence of the drugs mafia, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has learnt that gangs dealing with narcotics are funding movies having scenes promoting the use of drugs. In fact, the script of a recent super-hit south Indian film was rehashed to include such a scene.

After getting tipped off about the involvement of the drugs cartel in the film sector, NCB officials took statements from some cinema artists.

Incidentally, scenes of the main actor using drugs were not part of the original script of the super-hit south Indian movie. However, one scene was included after the drugs cartel handed over a huge amount to the filmmakers. This scene showed a major character resorting to substance abuse in order to overcome a problem.

After the shooting was wrapped up, the drugs mafia approached the filmmakers to add one more similar scene. Even though the actor who enacted the role of drug user initially objected, he was forced to shoot again following threats from the mafia, said NCB officials.

Hema panel informed

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that five persons who gave statements before the Justice Hema Committee appointed by the Kerala government to study the issues faced by women in the cinema sector also had mentioned the involvement of the drugs mafia. The five women film artists had explained to the panel the trouble they faced from some colleagues who used drugs.