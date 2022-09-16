Ram Charan, Jr NTR are possible contenders for Oscar awards, predicts Variety

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2022 06:39 PM IST
The movie directed by S.S. Rajamouli has Jr, NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. Photo: IANS

Blockbuster film 'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli has been breaking records ever since its release. The film, has also won a lot of appreciation from the international audience. Now, we hear that actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who played Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively are possible entries for the Oscars. 

 Leading international magazine 'Variety' has predicted that the two actors will be nominated in the category 'Best Actor'. Earlier, the magazine had also claimed that the movie will be a strong contender for the Oscars from India. So far, only 'Lagaan', 'Mother India' and 'Salaam Bombay' have been nominated from India till date.

 The song 'Dosti', composed by M M Keeravani, also has made it to Variety's list.

 The film revolves around two people, both similar in their causes, though different in their means to attain freedom from the Britishers. The friendship and the bond forged during the course of the film adds teeth to the movie.

