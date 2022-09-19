Ahaana Krishna suffers a fall on sets of web series. Shares video

Actor Ahaana Krishna has shared a video from the sets of her latest web series in which she is seen tripping and falling. The crew was filming the sixth episode of the web series when the actress suddenly tripped on her skirt and fell down. Thanks to her heavily layered skirt, Ahaana was unhurt. Interestingly, she was carrying the director’s brand new iphone 13 pro max when she fell. However, she says that the phone was safe too.

Smooth like Butter. “I don’t fall often , but when I do … it’s usually quite epic. On this day , while shooting for the 6th Episode of Me , Myself & I … I royally tripped on my skirt and fell down , also dropping my director @abhilashsudhish ‘s then brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max.

PS - Thanks to my heavily layered skirt , I had no injury. 😄 ( phone was also safe , god knows how though ) PSS - To see the actual shot , head over to the link in my bio and watch the episode 😌

The web series ‘Me, Myself and I’ starring Ahaana Krishna in the lead role mostly takes place in a café. It is about the intertwined lives of three characters who meet, every night, at the café. They discuss love, life and their future too. The thriller series is directed by Abhilash Sudheesh. Nimish Ravi of Kurup and Luka fame cranks the camera for this web series.