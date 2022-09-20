Naslen's complaint: Cops trace fake Facebook account to UAE

The cyber crime police probing the fake Facebook profile case filed by actor Naslen have located the account to a user in the UAE. According to the police, the account was deleted after Facebook authorities were alerted about the fake profile id.

The police had begun a probe immediately after the actor filed a complaint.

On Monday, the 'Home' and 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal' star had alleged that someone had created a fake id in his name and had posted remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He came to know of the incident only after his friends alerted him.

Naslen, who came live on social media, had urged people to desist from such activities and to realise that such acts have huge ramifications on the person involved. He also added that he was not very active on social media and did not even own a Facebook account.

Apparently, the user had written a comment against Modi under a post regarding the cheetahs brought from Namibia to India on the PM's birthday.