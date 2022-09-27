Producers association not to include Sreenath Bhasi in new projects

The Kerala Film Producers Association has decided not to cooperate with actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested for abusing a woman anchor during the promotional event of his latest movie 'Chattambi'.

The decision to not include the actor in new projects was taken during a meeting held by the association earlier in the day.

According to the association, the actor won't be included in new projects and will only be allowed to complete filming of the existing movies that he has signed up for.

There are reports that the association members had held talks with the actor earlier in the day. They also met with the complainant to seek her version of the incident.

The actor, meanwhile, will be subjected to drug tests. The tests are to rule out claims that Bhasi, who was released on bail on Monday, had consumed drugs or alcohol during the controversial interview last week. The development comes despite the woman's complaint stating nothing to that effect.

Bhasi's fingernail, hair and blood samples were collected at the Maradu police station for alcohol tests. The test results will be out in a day or two.

Bhasi was arrested for abusing a female anchor of a popular entertainment YouTube channel during an interview whilst promoting his latest movie, 'Chattambi'.

In a video clip of the interview that was widely circulated on social media, Bhasi is seen visibly annoyed at some of the "silly" questions thrown at him by the anchor.