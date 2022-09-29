Allu Arjun, family visit Amritsar on wife Sneha Reddy's birthday

Hyderabad: Despite being one of South India's most popular film stars, 'Pushpa' fame Allu Arjun remains a family man at heart. In yet another instance of his down to earth attitude, Allu Arjun has gone to Amritsar with family to celebrate wife Sneha Reddy's birthday.

The star took to social media and shared an Instagram story of their visit to the Golden Temple.

The superstar along with his wife and kids was seen donning a traditional attire. He went on share a video of himself and his family taking blessings in the temple. It seems like this time off from Pushpa was a necessity and the entire family thoroughly enjoyed it.

Currently, the pan-India star is basking in the success of Pushpa and the commencement of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint 300cr worldwide.

This year has been a very successful year for the star, especially when his hook steps from the film became a viral trend and his miniatures were used in Ganesh Pandal. He was also seen representing India globally as a grand marshall in the India day parade in New York. This impressed fans to an extent that he took over the social media for a day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen next in Pushpa 2 along with Rashmika Mandanna.