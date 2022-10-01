All's fine between Deepika, Ranveer. These flirty exchanges are proof

Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh engaged in public display of affection on social media, putting to rest rumours that they were going their separate ways.

A few days ago, a statement by a self-proclaimed film critic had gone viral where he claimed that not all's well between the Bollywood star couple. However, the flirty exchanges between the couple on social media reveal that such rumours are unfounded.

The exchange between the couple began after Ranveer shared a picture of him on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a bubble gum pink suit. He completed the look by keeping his hair untied. He captioned it with a pink heart emoji.

Soon enough, Deepika dropped a flirty message on the comment section. She wrote: "Edible." To which, Ranveer replied with a smirk and a kiss emoji.

Recently, the same critic claimed that Deepika has fallen into severe depression, which is why she was hospitalised.

The power-couple keep sharing pictures and loved-up comments on their social media for each other.Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in December 2018 after falling in love with each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela.. Ram-Leela', which released in 2013.