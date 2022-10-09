Filmmaker Monisha files complaint against Youtuber Santhosh Varkey

Monisha Mohan Menon, a Malayalam filmmaker, approached the cyber police against Youtuber Santhosh Varkey over making false statements about her on social media and other public platforms.

Actor Nithya Menen recently opened up about being harassed by Santhosh Varkey for six years. Though Nithya refrained from complaining to the police, Monisha Mohan felt it was necessary to take proper action in such cases because it could deter the offenders from harassing others.

In a recent Facebook post, Santhosh Varkey claimed that Monisha Mohan Menon was his serious love after Nithya Menen. He also shared a photo of the filmmaker standing next to him claiming he liked her at first sight. “I took a photo of Monisha after seeing 'Prathi Poovan Kozhi'. I liked her at first sight. Monisha also liked me and took a photo with me happily,” he shared and added that he had tried to collect her phone number but failed.

In a YouTube interview, Santhosh declared that he would marry Monisha if she was not committed to anyone. Responding to the incident, Monisha said she remembers he had posted about her over a year ago. “That time he was not popular on social media. He stood next to me and sought a selfie, to which I obliged. I had appeared in a role in 'Prathi Poovan Kozhi', so people had been recognising me. One day, I saw his post declaring that I was his lover and an IIT engineer, both of which I am not,” she said.

“The recent post and statements about me were the final straw. I felt that it was important to react to such people who feel they have the freedom to say whatever they want, irrespective of the damage caused to the other person,” she said.

Monisha is the director of the award-winning short film 'The New Normal'. She has also worked as an assistant director in the films like 'Prathi Poovan Kozhi' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. She also played a small role in 'Prathi Poovan Kozhi'.

Monisha, who is busy writing the script for her upcoming feature film in Malayalam, is prepared to go ahead with the case even though it could be a distraction during the scripting. Monisha was critical of the media that give space and importance to such people and their statements. The Youtuber rose to fame after his review of Mohanlal's 'Araattu' went viral on social media.