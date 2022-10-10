Actor Karyavattom Sasikumar no more

Film and television actor Karyavattom Sasikumar passed away on Monday. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvanthapuram. The actor, who debuted in KS Gopalakrishnan’s film ‘Crime Branch’ (1989) went on to feature in over 20 films. Some of his prominent works include ‘Naagam,’ ‘Mimics Parade,’ ‘Kunji Kuruvi’, Chenkol,’ ‘Devasuram’, ‘Kambolam,’ Kusruthi Kaattu,’ and ‘Adyathe Kanmani’. A lot of people from the film industry offered their condolences to the actor on social media.

Actress Seema G Nair

“Film/ serial actor and programme coordinator Karyavattom Sashikumar passed away. Due to sudden illness, he was under treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvanthapuram. He was someone who behaved affectionately with everyone. He always appreciated whatever I did. I was at Kattappana when Manoj called me to inform me about his illness. I was in the middle of gathering funds for his treatment. In fact, we were already putting up posts for that purpose. But then he left without waiting for anyone’s help. And this was a man who helped a lot of people. I have nothing more to say,” Seema G Nair posted on social media.



Actor Balaji Sharma, filmmaker Madhupal, and Production Controller NM Badusha also posted condolences messages on social media. “Kariavattom Shashikumar for me was this ever-smiling, nattily dressed, affectionate man. He is no longer with us. He was really in pain because of the illness. So it somehow looks like God was actually helping him by freeing him from all that pain. Rest in Peace, Shashi Yetta,” ---Balaji Sharma wrote.

