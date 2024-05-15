Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in cheating case

Kochi: Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga has been arrested in connection with a cheating case filed by a Coimbatore resident. The producer, known for bankrolling a handful of Malayalam films, including Mohanlal-starrer ‘Thandavam’, was detained at Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery on Tuesday. He was later handed over to the Coimbatore police, which had issued a lookout notice against him.

There are reports that the producer was apprehended while he reached the airport to board the Air India flight for Dubai. Johny had, reportedly, borrowed Rs 2.5 crore from the complainant Dwarak, a businessman based in Canada, for the production of his film. Though Johny returned Rs 50 lakh, he failed to provide the remaining amount.

The Kochi police have not divulged further information regarding the case against the producer. Johny is known for producing films, including ‘Chakram,’ ‘Bodyguard,’ ‘Orkut Oru Ormmakkoottu,’ ‘Muppathu Vellikkaasu,’ and ‘Nonsense, among others.