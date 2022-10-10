Birth of twins for Nayanthara and Vignesh fuels surrogacy discussions

The birth of twins for actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Sivan on Sunday has excited fans across the globe. While many have congratulated the couple, some expressed shock that they had their twins just four months into their marriage.

Those who expressed disbelief argued that Nayanthara did not look pregnant in her wedding photo, while others made fun of the immediate arrival of the twins.

However, a couple of writers and actors came to the couple's defense. Actor Arun Punalur, who acted in 'Ayal Jeevichiruppundu' and 'Vellam', appreciated the couple for shedding light on surrogacy and giving people the courage to opt for it as one of the methods of child-bearing. He also accused people of not being open-minded enough to accept such procedures while also berating them for stepping into others' private space with their judgemental comments.

Writer Sreeparvathy also questioned those who discussed Nayanthara's pregnancy and whether she was pregnant before marriage. On Sunday evening, Vignesh announced that he and Nayanthara have become parents to beautiful twin boys. “Nayan and me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir (life) and Ulagam (world).”

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in June this year in Mahabalipuram, in the presence of celebrities from across industries. The duo had dated for about seven years before tying the knot, and their wedding documentary is all set to be released by Netflix, soon.