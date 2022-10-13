Check out the first look of Asif Ali-Jeethu Joseph film 'Kooman'

The first look poster of Jeethu Joseph's film, 'Kooman', starring Asif Ali is out. The film, written by KR Krishnakumar is said to have an intriguing plotline. Produced by Listin Stephen and Alwin Antony under the banner of Magic Frames and Ananya Films, this is also Krishna Kumar’s second collaboration with Jeethu Joseph after the Mohanlal film '12th man'.

The narrative takes place in a village situated on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. A rigid cop takes charge at the station of the village and it leads to conflicts, affecting the villagers and the hero. Suddenly ordinary events turn extraordinary. 'Kooman' gets a thriller tint when the hero decides to take charge of the situation.

Apart from Asif Ali, there is Ranji Panicker, Babu Raj, Meghanathan, Hanna Reji Koshi, Adam Ayoob, Baiju Jaffer Idukki, Pauly Wilson, Karate Karthik, George Mariyan, Ramesh Thilak, Prashant Murali, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Paravur, Deepak Parambol, James Elias, Vinod Bose, Pradeep Parasparam, Riaz Narmakala, etc.

Jayachandran Kalladathu, Manu Padmanabhan Nair, Anjaleena Antony (Co-production), Dixon Poduthas (Project Designer), Satheesh Kurup (Cinematographer), VS Vinayak (Editing), Praveen Mohan (Production Controller), Linda Jithu (Costumes), Rajeev Kovilakam (Art), Arfas Ayub (Co-director), Sony G Solomon (Associate Director), Babin Babu (Administration and Distribution Head), Vishnu Shyam (Music), Vinayak Sashikumar (Lyrics), Ratheesh Vijayan (Makeup), Vaishak C Vadakkeveedu (PRO), Lijuprabhakar (Colorist), Tony Magmith (VFX), Thottu Station (Advertisement) are also part of the crew.