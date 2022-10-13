Jhanvi Kapoor stars in 'Helen' Hindi remake, teaser out

The teaser of Jhanvi Kapoor starrer 'Mili', directed by Mathukutty Xavier just dropped in. The film which is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, 'Helen', starring Anna Ben, directed by Mathukutty Xavier is produced by Boney Kapoor. Slated for November 4th release, the film’s music is by AR Rahman.

‘Helen’ won the National award for the best debut film of a director in Malayalam. The film which is a survival thriller inspired by a real-life incident that took place abroad was widely appreciated for its novel execution and performance by critics and audiences alike. At the 67th National Film Awards, 'Helen' also won an award for Best make up artist (Ranjith Ambady).

Recently the Tamil remake of the film titled ‘Anbirkiniyal’ directed by Gokul, starring Arun Pandian and daughter Keethy Pandian was released.

The Hindi teaser is receiving a lot of good feedback with many stating that Jhanvi will be able to do justice to Anna Ben's character in the original movie.