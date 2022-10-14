It's official. Mohanlal's 'Monster' to release this Diwali

The much-awaited Mohanlal starrer 'Monster' directed by Vysakh is all set to hit theatres this Diwali season. The film recently was censored with the U/A certificate. Mohanlal, who is uniting with the Vysakh-Udayakrishna duo for the first time after 'Pulimurgan' plays the role of Lucky Singh in the film.

The trailer of the movie released recently hinted that it is going to be an investigation thriller. The plot revolves around a woman's child and husband who go missing.

From the trailer, we also understand that the police are behind Lucky Singh. Actor Lena plays a double role in the film which also features Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu and Sudev Nair among others.

'Monster' is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor's 'Ashirvad Cinemas' and will hit theatres on October 21.

'Pulimurugan' was a superhit and fans of the actor are excited to see their favourite actor in yet another mass action entertainer. Mohanlal was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's film 'The 12th Man', which was a direct OTT release.