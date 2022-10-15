Anaswara Rajan, Priya Varrier cast in 'Bangalore Days' Hindi remake

Superhit movie 'Bangalore Days' is all set to get a Hindi remake. What's more notable is that Anaswara Rajan and Priya Varrier will also play prominent roles in the film, which is expected to hit theatres in May, 2023.

Directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are helming the movie, which has been titled 'Yaariyan 2'. Divya Khosla Kumar, Meesan Jafri, Pearl V Puri, Yash Das Gupta, Vaarina Hussain among others feature in the movie.

'Yaariyan', which was directed by Divya Khosla had revolved around a group of college friends and their journey as they tried to find their footing in life.

The sequel 'Yaariyan 2' will be the remake of Anjali Menon's 'Bangalore Days' as it will focus on a bunch of cousins and friends. The tagline and first look poster which was released recently had read: Cousins by blood, friends by choice. A family glued by the bond of true friendship comes back to you.”

The film, which is bankrolled by T-series is expected to release on May 12 next year. This will be Anaswara Rajan's debut in Bollywood. She was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Mike' produced by John Abraham.

'Yaariyan 2' is Priya Varrier's third Bollywood film after Sreedevi Bungalow and Love Hackers.