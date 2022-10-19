Anjali Nair dubs while holding baby in hand. This is too cute, say netizens

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Anjali Nair, who also has a daughter from earlier marriage, is married to Ajith Raju. Photo: Anjali Nair | Instagram

Actor Anjali Nair, who had given birth to a baby girl in July, recently shared a photo of her at a dubbing session while holding her baby. The post was shared several times with many commenting that it was the cutest dubbing session they have seen. Many also appreciated the actor for returning to work despite the baby being hardly four months old.

The actor captioned the picture 'Oru dubbing aparaatha', while also posting another photo with her daughter.

Anjali, who was initially married to actor Aneesh Upasana, later tied the knot with assistant director Ajith Raju. Anjali already has another daughter Aavni with Aneesh who acted with her in the movie '5 Sundarikal'.

She has played prominent roles in films like 'Dhrishyam 2', 'Take Off', 'Venicile Vyaparai' and 'Munnariyippu'. She already has a slew of projects in her kitty and will be seen in a couple of films in the coming months.

