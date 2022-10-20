Samantha-starrer 'Yashoda' to hit theatres on November 11

Pan Indian actress Samantha's next 'Yashoda' movie is all set to hit theatres in five languages on November 11. The release date of the film, directed by Hari Shankar and Hareesh Narayanan, was announced by the actor's fans in an interesting pixel campaign

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, "Yashoda is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences. On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her sweat & blood in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself both in Telugu and Tamil. You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma's back ground music. We haven't compromised on the technical and production values of the film. With a lavish budget we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audience who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch Yashoda. Watch it in theatres worldwide on November 11, 2022.”

The movie, which was supposed to hit theatres in August, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles. The music is handled by Manisharma, while the dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Dr Challa Bhagyalaxmi. The lyrics have been written by Ramajogiah Sastry.