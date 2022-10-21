Actor Bala ends speculations about divorce

Actor Bala ended all speculations about his divorce to second wife Elizabeth in a Facebook live he posted on Friday. The actor came live on Facebook in the wee hours of Friday stating that he was unable to sleep.

The actor observed that one starts second-guessing oneself when their marriage fails twice. He said he decided to speak about the issue because he needed some peace.

“Time is now 4:30 am. It is really hurtful. When our marriage fails once, we might not give it a thought. But when it fails for the second time, we do start thinking about it. I am thankful to the media for putting me in this situation. Even if you insist I won't talk to Elizabeth. But let me tell you one thing—she is a better person than me. She is a doctor. Please give her some peace of mind. She is a woman. I will change. These are very painful days in my life. I am capable of speaking for myself. But I am not trying to do that now. Please don’t provoke me anymore. Thanks a lot,” said Bala. The video has, however, been removed.

Two days ago, the actor had told an interviewer that the media should abstain from discussing or speculating about a person’s marriage. “You should all respect my humanity. Even Dulquer had recently said that the media should abstain from crossing certain limits,” he had said.