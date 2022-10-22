Diwali is here and we all have a long weekend ahead of us. So, if your plans include binge-watching the latest, feel good, vibrant and out-of-the-box movies on OTT, we have you covered. Here's our to-watch list to make your weekend a bliss.

'Ammu' (Telugu)

The movie featuring actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is based on the life of Ammu, a woman who, like a phoneix, rises from the ashes of her fairytale-marriage-turned-nightmare. The fiml depicts Ammu's journey as she changes her outlook of marriage, especially when her cop-husband Ravi hits her for the first time. What Ammu thinks is a one-off icnident turned into a never-ending cycle of abuse, trapping her and breaking her soul and spirit. Directed and written by Charukesh Sekar. 'Ammu' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (Tamil)

This Tamil-language crime drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, revolves around Muthuveeran, a youngster from Tamil Nadu who goes to Mumbai to make a living. However, to achieve his dreams, he unknowingly chooses the wrong path and gets involved in the underground activities of gangsters. It captures the unease that a small-town guy feels in the big and bad city. Will Muthu be able to find a way out of the violence and bloodshed? Find out on Prime Video, as the action-packed film is now streaming. It stars Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani in the leads, with Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Neeraj Madhav in pivotal roles. The movie is stremaing on Amazon Prime Video.

Bimbisara (Telugu)

The period film tracks the life of King Bimbisara, played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram who time travels and arrives in the present world, where he becomes Devadutta. The film, which is helmed by Mallidi Vassishta, also features Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Prakash Raj and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles. 'Bimbisara' is streaming on Zee 5.

'Super Senior Heroes' (Tamil)



Director Karthik Kumar's comedy-drama, which released worldwide on Sun TV on October 16, features Bhagyaraj, who plays a widower finding no joy in his mundane life. The arrival of his seven-year-old grandson gives him a breath of fresh air and the story further takes an interesting angle. The trailer and the movie have already created a buzz among the family audience. The movie, which is streaming on Netflix, is Yoodlee Films' third association with Kollywood.

'Mike' (Malayalam)

The Malayalam film, starring 'Super Saranya' fame Anaswara Rajan and debutant actor Ranjith Sajeev, discusses LGBTQ issues and the complex stage a young free-spirited woman (Sarah) who believes she is a man trapped in a woman's body.Ranjith plays Antony who is struggling to overcome the depression phase he is in. 'Mike' is streaming on Manorama Max.