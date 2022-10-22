Jeo Baby draws flak after pics of 'Kaathal' pooja function goes viral. Here's why

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2022 05:26 PM IST
The first-look poster of 'Kaathal - The Core'; Jeo Baby, the director of the film. Photo: Twitter/Mammootty

Jeo Baby, who directed the critically-acclaimed movie 'The Great Indian Kitchen', was recently trolled after photos of the pooja function for his upcoming film 'Kaathal- The Core' were posted online. After photos of the pooja function were shared by Mammootty and his son Dulquer, some netizens pointed out that the director was contradicting himself as he had once claimed he did not like the practice of holding pooja functions prior to a film shoot.

In one of his previous interviews, Jeo Baby, who is a non-believer, had said he does not find any meaning in such practices and that such customs are not followed on his sets.

However, now, the director, while speaking to a leading online channel has clarified his point and said he cannot prevent other producers from following their beliefs. “I had made those comments about films where I am able to take a decision in this regard. However, if the producer of my film is a believer and if he wants to hold the function, I cannot prevent him,” he said.

Mammootty and Jyothika will play the lead roles in Jeo Baby's upcoming film 'Kaathal-The Core'. The unusual pairing has generated a lot of interest among the audience.

