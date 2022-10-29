Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is one of the most sought after actresses in South India has revealed she is suffering from myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that affects the muscles. The actor decided to share the news on Instagram herself, while thanking everyone for the amazing response to the trailer of her upcoming film 'Yashodha', which will hit theatres on November 11.

The actor also said it is the love and connection that she shares with her fans that gives her the strength to overcome challenges in her life.

“Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

"Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. ♥️ This too shall pass,” wrote the actor.

Samantha was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. There were rumours that the actress had sought some treatment for her medical condition in the US, but those were all just speculations.