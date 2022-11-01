Actors Manjima Mohan, Gautham Karthik confirm they are dating

Actor Manjima Mohan, who had started off as a child artiste in Mollywood, has confirmed that she is dating veteran Tamil actor Navarasa Nayagan Karthik's son Gautham. The ''Oru Vadakkan Selfie' actress made their relationship instagram official on Monday.

“Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything,” she wrote.

After her debut as a lead actress in Mollywood, Manjima then went on to act predominately in Tamil films. Here 'Devaraattam' costar Gautham, who made his debut in films with Mani Ratnam's film 'Kadal' also declared his love for Manjima by penning a heartfelt note to her. 'What happens when the right person comes into your life?Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc...@manjimamohan , our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn't stand our arguments,” he wrote.

He further added, “But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us.

I decided to name this bond as 'friendship' at first. But it was stronger than that...You kept growing it...

I named it as 'best-friends'. But it grew stronger than that too...

You kept nurturing it daily...You grew it stronger and stronger day by day. You've made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be. You stood by my side when I was at my worst, never losing faith in who I could be. You always push me forward in life, never letting me give up, always staying positive for me, never letting me doubt my self or my self worth.

I have a peace in my heart now that I've never felt before, and that's all because of what you have nourished in my life.

“I don't believe that even the word 'Love' is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me.

I'm extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love.

Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can't wait for us to start our journey together as one!,” Gautham wrote. It is reported that their marriage will take place soon.