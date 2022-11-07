Vignesh Sivan believes it's best not to share good news. 'Not everyone's happy', he writes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2022 12:28 PM IST
Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh became parents. Photo: Instagram

Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara who are busy being new parents hogged the limelight recently after their sons were born through surrogacy. While many claimed that the star couple had resorted to an illegal act, the Tamil Nadu government gave a clean chit to them after launching an investigation.

Now, the director in his Instagram post has shared that it is better to keep good news to oneself rather than sharing it with others.

'Keep your good news to yourself. Not everybody is genuinely happy,” he wrote on Instagram. The response comes a few days after the couple faced a lot of backlash after they announced the birth of their sons through surrogacy.

RELATED ARTICLES

On the workfront, both Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan have been extremely busy. While Nayanthara is busy with the schedule for the 2024 release starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vignesh also has a slew of projects in his kitty. His last directorial had featured both his wife Nayanthara and Samantha.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout