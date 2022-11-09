Singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Lekshmi Jayan gets UAE Golden Visa

Singer and radio jockey Lekshmi Vijayan is the latest celebrity from Kerala to have received the UAE Golden Visa. The visa was handed over to her by ECH digital service provider CEO Iqbal Marconi.

Lekshmi who has appeared in a number of Malayalam TV shows and hosted a variety of programmes is also an accomplished violinist. She was also the contestant in Bigg Boss (Malayalam Season 3), featuring dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, Dimpal, Ramzan, among others.

Lekshmi has also crooned in a few Malayalam films, including 'Cold Storage' and 'Yaana'. Several Mollywood film personalities recently received the Golden Visa from the UAE for their valuable contribution to arts and culture.

Vikram was the latest Tamil superstar to receive the Golden Visa. Recently, actresses Roma and Kushboo were also handed over the visa, which is valid up to 10 years.