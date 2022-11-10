Here's when you can watch Suresh Gopi's 'Mei Hoom Moosa' on OTT

Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Mei Hoom Moosa' which hit theatres on September 30 is all set to begin streaming on a major OTT platform. The film helmed by 'Vellimoonga' director Jibu Jacob is a pure entertainer revolving around the life of a soldier who returns home after 19 years just to find out that everyone actually presumed he is dead.

How he copes up with the present society and his quest to prove his identity to the world form the crux of the story.

Saiju Kurup, Poonam Bhajwa, Srinda, Hareesh Kanaran, among others play prominent roles in the film, which will begin streaming on Zee 5 from November 11. The OTT release date was announced by Suresh Gopi himself on OTT.

The film received mixed reviews after its theatrical release, with some criticising the dialogues and the script of the film. 'Mei Hoom Moosa' was Suresh Gopi's major release after 'Paapan'.Recently, the actor announced that his youngest son Madhav is also entering Mollywood.