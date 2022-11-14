Child-centric movies released in recent years to watch this Children's Day

Mollywood has churned out some really memorable child-centric films that can also be enjoyed by adults. On this Children's Day, Onmanorama takes a look at some of the Mollywood films made in recent years.

'Pyali'

The film which hit theaters in July this year was directed by Babitha Mathew and Rinn A X and produced by Sofia Varghese, daughter of late Malayalam actor NF Varghese. 'Pyali' featuring Barbiee Sharma and George Jacob, revolves around a sister and brother Pyali and Ziyah, who overcome odds to achieve their dreams and make each other happy.



The movie will touch a chord among little children as it displays true affection between siblings.

'Philips and the Monkey Pen'

The film directed by Rojin Thomas and Shanil Muhammed revolves around a young mischievous boy who receives a magical pen from his grandfather. The pen soon becomes an integral part of his life. The movie had won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's film while the movie's protagonist Sanoop Santhosh won the Best Child Actor award.



'Kollumittayi'

A group of students return to school after their annual vacation. Now in sixth grade, the protagonist Unni, has a crush on his classmate. Unni's problems begin when a very talented newcomer arrives in school and he starts feeling insecure.



'Annmariya Kalippilaanu'

Starring Sunny Wayne and Sara Arjun, the film is a comedy entertainer about a schoolgirl and a fraudster named Gireesh, whose life changes after meeting her. The movie also has the ability to tickle a grown-up's funny bones. The movie, directed by Midhun Manuel, is worth a watch.

