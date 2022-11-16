First-look poster of Sshivada’s 'Jawanum Mullappoovum' released

The first-look poster of Malayalam film 'Jawanum Mullappoovum', starring Sshivada and Sumesh Chandran, has been released. The film, directed by debutant RaghuMenon, is set in the aftermath of the Covid lockdown.

Bankrolled by Vinod Unnithan and Sameer Sait under the banner of 2 Creative Minds, 'Jawanum Mullappoovum' explores how life became difficult for the common people without sufficient knowledge in technology during the pandemic. Sshivada plays Jayashree, a school teacher, and Sumesh Chandran essays the role of Giridhar, a retired soldier, in the film.

Suresh Krishnan has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film. The cast include, Rahul Madhav, Baby Sadhika Menon, Devi Ajith and Balaji Sharma.

4 MUSICS and Mathai Sunil have composed the songs written by B K Harinarayanan and Suresh Krishnan. Shyal Satheesh is the director of photography while Sanal Anirudhan is the editor.