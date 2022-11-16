Actor Vishal addresses marriage rumours with Abhinaya

Kollywood is abuzz with news of actor Vishal’s marriage. There are already rumours that he will tie the knot with actor Abhinaya next year. Though he confirmed that he is dating someone, he also said that he has a stipulation before he gets married.

According to the actor, he will think of marriage only after the completion of the Nadigar Sangham building. The building is for over 3500 artists and stage play artists which will really change their life.

The construction of the building started in 2018. In 2019, although he was engaged to Aneesha, eventually the engagement was broken. Now again there are rumours about his marriage with actor Abhinaya. But he had refused to comment.

Abhinaya who debuted in the film 'Nadodi' is hearing impaired, yet she she went on to act in Telugu and Malayalam films.

Her next film is ‘Mark Antony’ in which Vishal plays a double role. The film directed by Aadik Chandran is a science fiction thriller. SJ Suryah is also playing a double role.