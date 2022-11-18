'Karikku' fame Arjun Ratan gets married

Arjun Ratan, who has gained our attention with his perfectly-timed comic dialogues in the popular web series 'Karikku', tied the knot at Guruvayoor temple on Thursday. The elaborate function was held in the presence of close family and friends.

Shikha Manoj, who hails from Vadakara, is the bride. Arjun and Shikha got engaged in November, 2021.

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas, actors Meera Nandan, Divya Nair, Srindaa, Pearly Maaney congratulated the couple on their special day. The photos were shared by Arjun Ratan on Instagram.

'Karikku', which has over millions of subscribers globally, is among the most established Malayalam content webseries. Arjun has portrayed several characters onscreen. His 'Maman' character and dialogue 'Mamanodu Onnum Thonnale Makkale' is still unforgettable. Shikha and Arjun have been dating each other for some time. Arjun, himself, announced the news on social media.

Apart from acting in the webseries, Arjun has essayed a few roles in Mollywood. He has also directed a few episodes of 'Karikku'.