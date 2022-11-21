The Hindi remake of ‘Drishyam 2’ is already turning out to be a blockbuster hit in Bollywood. The film collected 62 crores in three days. It collected 15 crores on the first day as the audience thronged to the theatres on weekends following the positive word-of-mouth reviews.

Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirwad Cinemas are the co-producers of the film, which is jointly produced by T Series and Viacom 18 Studios. The film made on a budget of 50 crores has already crossed the investment.



‘Drishyam 2’ is getting the same reception from Bollywood as ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Bhool Bullaiyya 2’ this year. Trade analysts predict that the film will earn 300 crores.



Directed by Abhishek Pathan, the film stars Ajay Devgan in the lead role. Akshay Khanna is reprising Murali Gopy’s IG Thomas Bastin, in the Hindi remake. And people are raving about the performances of Ajay Devgan and Akshay Khanna in ‘Drishyam 2.’



Georgekutty's name in Hindi is Vijay Salganokar. Rani will be Nandini. Anu and Anju (daughters of Vijay Salganokar) retain their names from the Malayalam version. Tabu reprises the role of Geeta Prabhakar, which was played by Asha Sarath in Malayalam. And Rajat Kapoor plays the role of Tabu's husband who was played by Siddique in Malayalam. The cinematography is by Sudhir K. Chaudhary and the music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

