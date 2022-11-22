'Kaithi' official remake: Ajay Devgn eyeing another hit after 'Drishyam 2'?

Ajay Devgn's latest release 'Drishyam 2', which is the official remake of the block-buster Malayalam film of the same name, is running successfully in theatres. The movie has also brought some cheer to the Bollywood box office, which is facing a lull following several back-to-back flops this year.

Now, the actor has released the teaser of his upcoming film 'Bholaa', which is the official Hindi remake of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial 'Kaithi', which was a huge commercial success in South India.

In the teaser, Ajay Devgn wields a trishul (a weapon with three sharp iron pins). The opening scene, however, shows a little girl awaiting the arrival of someone.

Ajay had earlier made it clear that he would be reprising the role of Dilli played by Karthi in the Tamil movie. Karthi had played a former prisoner who gets involved with a police officer to save the lives of a group of policemen who were poisoned by gangsters as they had siezed contraband from them. The journey to reach the hospital is met with several twists and turns. The film ends on a positive note but informs the audience that more is yet to come.

'Bholaa' was announced in 2020 and is expected to hit theatres next year. The film will be a 3D release.