Actor Ahaana Krishna is among the most popular celebrities on Instagram. The actor who has over 2.5 million followers, often posts interesting videos and photos revolving her work and family. Recently, she had posted a video of her singing the popular song 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikta Hai'. While many appreciated her post and also gave their feedback on her singing, one person posted an abusive comment under the video.

Many users called out the man for his crass statement. Ahaana, who noticed the comment, gave him a fitting response.

She also asked him to have a little self-respect and stop posting 'irrelevant, nonsensical, disgusting dialogues on public domain'.

“Usually I block people like you. But for a change, I wanted to tell you that ... as human beings, one should have a little self-respect. And surely a lot of self-love. Do not insult yourself and make a fool out of yourself by saying such irrelevant, non-sensical, disgusting, pointless dialogues, especially on a public domain. Take Care :),” she wrote. Many people have come out in su

The actress has a slew of projects lined up. She is also a part of a web series titled 'Me, Myself and I'.