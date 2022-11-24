'Varaha Roopam' removed from OTT platform. Justice prevails, says Thykoodam Bridge

Published: November 24, 2022 09:56 AM IST Updated: November 24, 2022 12:04 PM IST
'Viraha Roopam' allegedly bore several similarities to 'Navarasam'. Photos: IMDB

Amazon Prime, the OTT platform, which bagged the OTT streaming rights of 'Kantara', has removed the controversial song 'Varaha Roopam' from the movie. The platform decided to axe the song from the movie based on the Kozhikode Sessions Court order directing all streaming platforms not to play the song.

Last month, 'Kantara' makers got caught in a controversy after 'Thykoodam Bridge', a popular music band from Kerala alleged that the 'Varaha Roopam' composed by B Ajaneesh Lokanath, bore several similarities to 'Navarasam' composed by the band several years ago. As filmmakers refused to give proper credits to them, the band members decided to take the issue to court. Following this, the Kozhikode Sessions Court directed the filmmakers to remove the song from the movie. Despite the order, the song continued to play in theatres.

“Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song 'NAVARASAM' from the movie Kantara. Justice Prevails ! Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi for their unstinted support. Thanks to our musician fraternity, fans and media who extended their whole hearted support to fight for the rights,” wrote Vipin Lal, a member of the band.

