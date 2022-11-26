Singer-composer Sreenath Sivasankaran ties the knot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 26, 2022 05:16 PM IST
Sreenath Sivasankaran marries Ashwathy

Sreenath Sivasankaran who shot to fame through the popular TV show Idea Star singer tied the knot on Saturday. Ashwathy, who is the daughter of Malayalam film director Sethu is the bride.

The function was held at Kochi Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre.

The couple got engaged on May 26.

RELATED ARTICLES

While Sreenath is now a popular music composer and playback singer, Aswathy is a fashion designer by profession.

Sreenath has been active on stage shows for the past 12 years.

He has composed songs for films like 'Oru Kuttanadan Blog', Sabash Chandra Bose and the recently released movie 'Mei Hoom Moosa'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout