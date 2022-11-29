Actor Hareesh Peradi's son gets engaged. Marriage to be held next year

Actor Hareesh Peradi is someone who does not like to mince words. The actor who is known to be very vocal about political and social issues is also a vibrant artist who has essayed several memorable roles in Mollywood.

Hareesh who shares most of his opinions on his social media pages, recently announced that his son Vishnu got engaged at a function held at IMA hall in Kochi. The actor also shared couple of photographs from the ceremony.

Vishnu is Hareesh's elder son. Nayana, the daughter of Narayanakutty and Usha, is Vishnu's fiance. Apparently, the couple who are both engineers had met each other while pursuing their Btech in college.

Both of them also completed their higher graduation from different colleges in UK. Currently, Vishnu is employed at Unipro.

The marriage will only be held on May 27, next year. The function is expected to be held at Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre in Kochi.

Vaidhi is Hareesh's younger son. He had debuted in 'Dasettante Cycle' produced by his father.