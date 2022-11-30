Release of 'Gold' Tamil dubbed version to be delayed by one day

Alphonse Puthren's 'Gold', which is probably the most anticipated Malayalam movie to hit theatres this year, will release on December 1. The movie marks the 'Neram' and 'Premam' director's return to films after a gap of seven years.

The film is being released in two languages, including Tamil. However, now we hear that the Tamil dubbed version will be delayed by one day and hence will only release in theatres on December 2, which is Friday.

According to reports, the Tamil dubbed version is facing censor delay. Also, dubbing delay is being cited as yet another reason.

“Due to dubbing & censor delay, #Gold "Tamil dubbed version" will hit the screens only on Friday, Dec 2! However Malayalam version will release tomorrow (Dec 1) as per plan. #GoldMovie,” tweeted Sreedhar Pillai, a trade analyst and film critic.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of anticipation around the film as it features pretty big names. Prithviraj and Nayanthara will play the lead characters in the film. Earlier, Aphonse Puthren had said the film may have some resemblances to his debut work 'Neram', but the characters are so varied in the film.